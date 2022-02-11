Arms agency chief says S. Korea open to joining U.S. defense supply chains
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The chief of South Korea's state arms procurement agency said the country is willing to consider joining the United States' supply chains of the defense industry if needed as part of efforts to foster "mutually beneficial" bilateral cooperation.
Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief Kang Eun-ho made the remarks during a forum in Washington on Thursday as the Joe Biden administration has been pushing to reshape global supply chains amid a Sino-U.S. rivalry.
"Based on the South Korea-U.S. alliance, there is a need for the mutually beneficial development of cooperation in the defense industry sector," Kang said during the forum co-hosted by DAPA and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
"In line with the U.S. move to reshape supply chains, South Korea, as an ally, can consider participating in U.S. supply chains in the defense industry sector," he added.
Kang also expressed South Korea's interest in defense industry cooperation with the U.S. in terms of the "joint development, production and marketing" of defense products, according to his office.
Seoul and Washington plan to discuss detailed measures to deepen bilateral industry cooperation during an annual session of the two governments' Defense Technological Industrial Cooperation Committee slated to take place in the first half of this year, DAPA said.
