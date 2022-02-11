Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Seoul to provide financial support for firms hurt by suspended inter-Korean programs
SEOUL -- The South Korean government said Thursday it will provide financial support worth 57.4 billion won (US$48 million) for companies that have suffered losses due to suspended inter-Korean exchange programs.
The Ministry of Unification said a council on promoting inter-Korean exchanges approved the budget, which includes direct subsidies and special loans, for businesses affected by the dormant projects in North Korea.
------------
Moon says no prerequisites for inter-Korean summit, virtual summit possible
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he is willing to hold an inter-Korean summit without prerequisites in whatever format North Korea wants amid concern Pyongyang could end its self-imposed moratorium on long-range missiles launches.
Moon made the remark in a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other global news wire services, warning that the Korean Peninsula may return to a "touch-and-go crisis" five years ago if the North goes ahead with its veiled threat to scrap the moratorium on missile launches and nuclear tests.
------------
N. Korea issue at critical juncture, engagement remains key: nuclear envoy
HONOLULU -- North Korea's relationship with South Korea and other countries is at a critical moment that can move in either direction resulting in confrontation or reconciliation, South Korea's top nuclear envoy said Wednesday, stressing the importance of direct engagement with North Korea.
Noh Kyu-duk also said he and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts will discuss ways to persuade North Korea to return to the dialogue table when they meet here on Thursday.
------------
N. Korean defectors' average monthly wage at nearly 2.3 mln won in 2021: survey
SEOUL -- The average monthly wage of North Korean defectors in South Korea reached nearly 2.3 million won (US$1,920) last year, a survey showed Tuesday.
The defectors' average monthly wage stood at 2.27 million won in 2021, 457,000 won less than the national average, according to a survey of 2,465 defectors aged 15 and older by the Korea Hana Foundation affiliated with the Ministry of Unification.
------------
Gov't launches team to support vulnerable N. Korean defectors
SEOUL -- The South Korean government launched an interagency team Monday tasked with helping North Korean defectors suffering from economic and psychological difficulties after resettlement here.
The nine-member team, comprising officials from different government agencies, will provide support in fields ranging from education and employment to living and psychological counseling for the defectors, the Ministry of Unification said.
(END)
