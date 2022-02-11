Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
(2nd LD) Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over ways to engage with N. Korea
HONOLULU -- The top nuclear negotiators of South Korea, Japan and the United States discussed ways to engage with North Korea in what they called very "productive" and "substantive" discussions held here in Honolulu on Thursday.
"We had a very good discussion -- very detailed, substantive discussion about recent developments," U.S. Special Representative for the DPRK Sung Kim told reporters after his bilateral and trilateral meetings here with South Korea's Noh Kyu-duk and Japan's Takehiro Funakoshi.
------------
UNICEF provides nutrition supplies for 160,000 N. Korean pregnant women
SEOUL -- The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has provided North Korea with micronutrient treatments for 160,000 pregnant and lactating women, according to its recent report.
The items are the first supplies from UNICEF delivered to the reclusive North after it reopened western sea routes in October following monthslong border controls against the COVID-19 pandemic.
------------
(2nd LD) Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on close cooperation against N.K. missile threats
SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to closely cooperate in countering North Korea's evolving missile threats in their phone talks Thursday, Seoul's defense ministry said.
The talks among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi -- followed a series of the North's missile tests, including the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Jan. 30.
------------
COVAX slashes COVID-19 vaccines allocated for N. Korea: UN agency
SEOUL -- The COVAX Facility, a global vaccine distribution platform, has reduced the total number of COVID-19 vaccines set for North Korea, a U.N. website showed Thursday, as deliveries have yet to be made.
A total of 1.54 million vaccines have been allocated to the North, according to the U.N. Children's Fund's COVID-19 Vaccine Market Dashboard, compared with the previously known 8.11 million doses as of last year.
------------
Moon says Biden-Kim summit is 'matter of time'
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday he believes U.S. President Joe Biden and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet eventually to discuss Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program despite an ongoing impasse between the two countries.
Moon made the remark in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other news wire services from around the world, saying the Biden administration has repeatedly expressed its commitment to reengaging the North in dialogue.
------------
S. Korea, U.S. agree on wording of declaration ending Korean War: Moon
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in said Thursday that South Korea and the United States have agreed on the wording of a declaration formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War, although North Korea has shown little sign of returning to the negotiating table.
In a joint written interview with Yonhap News Agency and seven other global newswires, Moon said, however, it would be "too physically demanding" for the declaration to be reached by the end of his term in May.
------------
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
WASHINGTON -- Recent satellite photos have shown "somewhat unusual" activity at a North Korean submarine shipyard, including the repositioning of a missile test barge, though its purpose remains unclear, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday.
Citing the recent satellite imagery, Beyond Parallel, a project of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, published an analysis on its recent observation of the shipyard in the eastern coastal city of Sinpo where an experimental ballistic missile submarine is docked.
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics