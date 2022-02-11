Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Feb. 7 -- N. Korea marks 6th anniv. of Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite launch
8 -- N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance
N. Korea calls for party loyalty on military founding anniversary
9 -- N. Korean leader calls for development of construction sector
10 -- Moon says no prerequisites for inter-Korean summit, virtual summit possible
Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over ways to engage with N. Korea
11 -- UNICEF provides nutrition supplies for 160,000 N. Korean pregnant women
(END)
-
