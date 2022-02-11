Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Feb. 7 -- N. Korea marks 6th anniv. of Kwangmyongsong-4 satellite launch

8 -- N. Korea convenes key parliamentary meeting without leader Kim's attendance

N. Korea calls for party loyalty on military founding anniversary

9 -- N. Korean leader calls for development of construction sector

10 -- Moon says no prerequisites for inter-Korean summit, virtual summit possible

Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, U.S., Japan meet over ways to engage with N. Korea

11 -- UNICEF provides nutrition supplies for 160,000 N. Korean pregnant women
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!