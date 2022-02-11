KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
POSCO CHEMICAL 113,000 0
LG Corp. 75,000 DN 2,800
KAL 30,150 DN 100
Nongshim 334,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 62,600 DN 2,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,745 DN 265
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,700 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,700 UP 250
Shinsegae 258,500 DN 6,500
BoryungPharm 12,350 DN 250
SSANGYONGCNE 7,650 DN 160
Hyosung 81,100 DN 700
BukwangPharm 11,550 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 95,100 DN 1,100
Daewoong 26,750 DN 750
TaekwangInd 1,080,000 DN 3,000
AmoreG 44,000 DN 1,150
HyundaiMtr 183,000 DN 2,500
NEXENTIRE 6,520 DN 50
CHONGKUNDANG 94,000 DN 2,000
KCC 373,500 DN 10,000
SKBP 79,400 DN 2,700
SKNetworks 4,610 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,400 DN 200
Daesang 22,650 DN 300
LX INT 27,750 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 16,300 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,435 DN 80
Hyundai M&F INS 28,150 UP 650
KIA CORP. 79,000 DN 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 DN 50
HITEJINRO 34,600 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 124,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 90,900 DN 2,900
DL 58,000 DN 1,700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 88,200 DN 1,900
ShinhanGroup 41,100 UP 600
Yuhan 57,700 UP 100
SLCORP 25,400 DN 700
SK hynix 132,000 UP 2,500
