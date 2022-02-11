Youngpoong 658,000 UP 1,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 1,000

CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,850 DN 550

SamsungF&MIns 216,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,750 DN 500

Kogas 36,050 DN 150

Hanwha 29,200 DN 800

DB HiTek 69,300 DN 1,400

CJ 83,700 DN 1,300

GS E&C 39,400 DN 1,150

GC Corp 188,000 DN 3,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 DN 22,000

LOTTE 28,250 DN 100

GCH Corp 23,000 DN 950

LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,220 DN 100

POSCO 290,000 UP 10,000

DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 100

SamsungElec 74,900 DN 500

NHIS 11,900 UP 50

DongwonInd 226,000 DN 3,000

SK Discovery 40,800 DN 700

LS 49,300 DN 1,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97800 DN3200

Handsome 36,350 DN 550

KPIC 173,000 UP 10,000

SamsungElecMech 168,000 DN 3,000

Hanssem 72,500 DN 1,800

Hanmi Science 44,300 DN 1,200

KSOE 83,000 DN 1,500

HtlShilla 78,800 DN 1,000

GS Retail 26,250 DN 650

Ottogi 454,500 DN 5,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 0

SKC 136,500 DN 2,500

MERITZ SECU 6,140 DN 50

HyundaiMipoDock 72,100 DN 1,400

IS DONGSEO 51,300 UP 1,300

S-Oil 87,200 DN 1,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,800 DN 2,400

(MORE)