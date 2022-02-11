Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:44 February 11, 2022

Youngpoong 658,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,850 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,750 DN 500
Kogas 36,050 DN 150
Hanwha 29,200 DN 800
DB HiTek 69,300 DN 1,400
CJ 83,700 DN 1,300
GS E&C 39,400 DN 1,150
GC Corp 188,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 DN 22,000
LOTTE 28,250 DN 100
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 950
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,220 DN 100
POSCO 290,000 UP 10,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 100
SamsungElec 74,900 DN 500
NHIS 11,900 UP 50
DongwonInd 226,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 40,800 DN 700
LS 49,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97800 DN3200
Handsome 36,350 DN 550
KPIC 173,000 UP 10,000
SamsungElecMech 168,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 72,500 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 44,300 DN 1,200
KSOE 83,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 78,800 DN 1,000
GS Retail 26,250 DN 650
Ottogi 454,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 0
SKC 136,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,140 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 72,100 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 51,300 UP 1,300
S-Oil 87,200 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,800 DN 2,400
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!