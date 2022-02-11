KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 658,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,850 DN 550
SamsungF&MIns 216,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,750 DN 500
Kogas 36,050 DN 150
Hanwha 29,200 DN 800
DB HiTek 69,300 DN 1,400
CJ 83,700 DN 1,300
GS E&C 39,400 DN 1,150
GC Corp 188,000 DN 3,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 547,000 DN 22,000
LOTTE 28,250 DN 100
GCH Corp 23,000 DN 950
LotteChilsung 167,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,220 DN 100
POSCO 290,000 UP 10,000
DB INSURANCE 64,900 UP 100
SamsungElec 74,900 DN 500
NHIS 11,900 UP 50
DongwonInd 226,000 DN 3,000
SK Discovery 40,800 DN 700
LS 49,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES97800 DN3200
Handsome 36,350 DN 550
KPIC 173,000 UP 10,000
SamsungElecMech 168,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 72,500 DN 1,800
Hanmi Science 44,300 DN 1,200
KSOE 83,000 DN 1,500
HtlShilla 78,800 DN 1,000
GS Retail 26,250 DN 650
Ottogi 454,500 DN 5,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 0
SKC 136,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,140 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 72,100 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 51,300 UP 1,300
S-Oil 87,200 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,800 DN 2,400
(MORE)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics