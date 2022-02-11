KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 42,300 DN 1,450
LG Innotek 321,000 DN 5,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 224,500 UP 6,000
HMM 24,350 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 65,800 DN 1,000
KorZinc 531,000 UP 1,000
MS IND 23,800 DN 650
SamsungHvyInd 5,470 DN 160
OCI 90,900 DN 2,600
KumhoPetrochem 162,500 UP 3,500
Mobis 231,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,700 DN 1,100
S-1 69,000 DN 200
ZINUS 72,500 DN 1,000
Hanchem 223,000 DN 9,500
DWS 59,800 DN 4,000
KEPCO 22,500 DN 450
SamsungSecu 42,800 UP 50
KG DONGBU STL 10,200 DN 100
SKTelecom 54,900 DN 700
SNT MOTIV 42,550 DN 700
HyundaiElev 37,850 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 141,000 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,450 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 4,020 DN 90
Hanon Systems 11,100 DN 100
SK 223,000 DN 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,800 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 21,800 UP 700
COWAY 71,900 DN 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,400 DN 500
NCsoft 511,000 DN 39,000
PanOcean 5,960 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 22,900 DN 450
KT 31,900 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL146000 DN1500
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 UP 400
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,400 DN 500
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics