KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 11,150 UP 100
DONGSUH 26,700 DN 300
SamsungEng 23,550 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 108,500 DN 500
KT&G 80,000 UP 500
DHICO 17,350 DN 50
Doosanfc 35,700 DN 700
LG Display 19,550 DN 200
Kangwonland 26,700 UP 800
NAVER 327,500 DN 4,000
Kakao 91,700 UP 4,400
KIWOOM 96,600 DN 600
DSME 21,450 DN 600
HDSINFRA 6,450 DN 80
DWEC 5,600 DN 110
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,000 DN 500
CJ CheilJedang 376,000 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 180,500 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 35,100 DN 100
LGH&H 952,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 633,000 DN 28,000
KEPCO E&C 77,300 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,100 DN 700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 18,850 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 126,500 DN 2,000
Celltrion 158,500 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,850 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,400 DN 300
KIH 79,800 UP 200
GS 41,600 UP 600
CJ CGV 24,400 UP 50
LIG Nex1 60,200 DN 2,200
Fila Holdings 32,000 DN 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 174,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,200 UP 2,600
HANWHA LIFE 3,195 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 20,650 DN 300
SK Innovation 207,000 DN 2,500
(MORE)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
-
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
-
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics