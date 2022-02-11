KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,200 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 65,800 UP 300
Hansae 25,150 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 45,750 DN 2,350
CSWIND 49,100 DN 1,200
GKL 14,650 UP 550
KOLON IND 64,200 DN 600
HanmiPharm 259,000 DN 1,500
Meritz Financial 42,150 UP 600
BNK Financial Group 8,500 DN 40
emart 135,500 DN 5,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY362 50 0
KOLMAR KOREA 39,350 DN 550
PIAM 43,400 DN 200
HANJINKAL 56,900 DN 500
DoubleUGames 50,700 DN 600
CUCKOO 17,900 DN 300
COSMAX 81,300 DN 2,400
MANDO 47,300 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 754,000 DN 22,000
Doosan Bobcat 40,200 DN 1,200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 DN 550
Netmarble 99,700 DN 1,300
KRAFTON 259,000 DN 38,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S50100 DN1400
ORION 100,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,000 DN 350
BGF Retail 167,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 128,500 DN 4,500
HDC-OP 15,450 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 440,500 DN 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 441,500 DN 4,500
SKBS 156,000 DN 6,500
WooriFinancialGroup 15,150 DN 400
KakaoBank 42,150 DN 650
HYBE 252,000 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 122,000 DN 7,500
DL E&C 114,500 DN 2,500
kakaopay 126,500 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 56,800 DN 300
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics