Korea Aerospace remains in red in Q4
All News 15:51 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 19.7 billion won (US$16.4 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 13.4 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 10.8 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 4.6 percent to 796.9 billion won.
