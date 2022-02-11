Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace 2021 net falls 26.7 pct to 53 bln won

All News 15:51 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 53 billion won (US$44.2 million), down 26.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 57.8 billion won, down 58.6 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 9.3 percent to 2.56 trillion won.
