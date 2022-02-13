Google, Netflix and 3 other streaming platforms fined over unfair biz activity
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to impose a fine of a combined 19.5 million won (US$16,300) on Google, Netflix and three other video streaming services for their unfair business activity over paid subscription.
Five over-the-top (OTT) media service providers -- Google, Netflix, KT, LG Uplus and Content Wavve -- hampered paid subscribers' move to end their membership, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC).
They provided falsified information or did not allow subscribers to cancel their membership online in a bid to make it difficult for customers to terminate the contract of using their services, according to the FTC.
Along with the fine, the regulator ordered them to correct their business practice.
OTT services have gained popularity here as more than 34 percent of South Koreans were paid subscribers to such video streaming services last year, according to the country's media regulator.
Google's YouTube was the most popular OTT service in South Korea, with its usage rate at 65.5 percent, followed by Netflix at 24 percent.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
-
'All of Us Are Dead' most popular Netflix TV series for two weeks straight
-
Haha of 'Running Man' tests positive for coronavirus
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases reach fresh high of 54,941 amid omicron surge
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases reach fresh high of 54,941 amid omicron surge