Court delivers not-guilty verdict to ex-presidential spokesperson charged with slapping firefighter
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court delivered a not-guilty verdict to a former presidential spokesperson charged with assaulting a firefighter under the influence of alcohol.
Jeong Yeon-guk, who served as spokesperson for former President Park Geun-hye from 2015-17, was indicted on charges of slapping the female firefighter in the face in February last year when she came to help him after he broke his nose from a fall.
Resisting the firefighter's help, Jeong allegedly used violence against her.
The Seoul Central District Court, however, cleared Jeong of charges of violating the basic fire service acts, accepting his claims that he "did not know she was a firefighter" because she was wearing an anti-COVID-19 hazmat suit at the time.
The court also turned down the charges of violence, as he reached a settlement with the victim.
A former television journalist, Jeong joined Cheong Wa Dae in October 2015 and served as the last presidential spokesperson under the Park administration.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
Chinese Embassy voices 'grave concern' over accusations of judging bias at Beijing Olympics