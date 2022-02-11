Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics Q4 net profit up 6.7 pct. to 50.7 bln won

All News 16:19 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 50.7 billion won (US$42.3 million), up 6.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 99.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 90.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 7.6 percent to 3.05 trillion won.
