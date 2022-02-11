CJ Logistics 2021 net profit up 11 pct. to 158.3 bln won
All News 16:19 February 11, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 158.3 billion won (US$132.1 million), up 11 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 343.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 325.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 5.2 percent to 11.34 trillion won.
(END)
