Go to Contents Go to Navigation

CJ Logistics 2021 net profit up 11 pct. to 158.3 bln won

All News 16:19 February 11, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- CJ Logistics Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 158.3 billion won (US$132.1 million), up 11 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 343.9 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 325.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 5.2 percent to 11.34 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!