S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 11, 2022
All News 16:40 February 11, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.475 1.455 +2.0
2-year TB 2.151 2.083 +6.8
3-year TB 2.343 2.264 +7.9
10-year TB 2.747 2.686 +6.1
2-year MSB 2.162 2.096 +6.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.921 2.850 +7.1
91-day CD 1.500 1.500 0.0
(END)
