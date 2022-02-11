Doosan Heavy swings to profit in 2021 on brisk orders
SEOUL, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a South Korean plant builder, swung to a profit in 2021 for the first time in eight years on the back of brisk new orders.
Net profit came to 645.8 billion won (US$539 million) in 2021, a turnaround from a net loss of 838 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit also switched to a profit of 890.8 billion won over the same period. Sales advanced 22.5 percent on-year to 11.8 trillion won.
Doosan Heavy attributed the strong performance to brisk orders.
The company has bagged 7.32 trillion won worth of projects in 2021, up 33 percent from a year earlier.
Earlier in the day, Doosan Heavy also said it has received a 1 trillion won deal from Saudi Arabia to build a casting and forging plant.
In 2022, the company said its sales are expected to reach 7.3 trillion won, along with an operating profit of 284.9 billion won.
Shares of Doosan Heavy closed down 0.29 percent at 17,350 won Friday, when the main bourse dropped 0.87 percent.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
(2nd LD) New cases hit fresh high of over 36,000 amid relentless omicron spread
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) Two 'Running Man' cast members test positive for COVID-19