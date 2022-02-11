(Olympics) Short tracker Choi Min-jeong wins silver in women's 1,000m
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skater Choi Min-jeong grabbed silver in the women's 1,000m at Beijing 2022 on Friday, washing away disappointments from quick exits in earlier races with a strong bounce back performance.
Choi finished just behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing for South Korea's second short track medal in the Chinese capital.
This is Choi's third career Olympic medal. She won gold medals in the 1,500m and the 3,000m relay at PyeongChang 2018.
Earlier in Beijing, Choi and her mixed relay team crashed out of the quarterfinals last Saturday, and Choi fell and got eliminated in the quarterfinals in the women's 500m on Monday.
