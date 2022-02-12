Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 12, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 10/00 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/-2 Sunny 20
Cheongju 11/-1 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/-2 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 11/-4 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 12/-1 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 15/01 Cloudy 10
Jeju 13/06 Sunny 20
Daegu 13/-1 Cloudy 0
Busan 13/04 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Jimin of BTS released from hospital after recovery from COVID-19, appendicitis surgery
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
Most Saved
-
(Olympics) S. Koreans up in arms over depiction of hanbok as Chinese during opening ceremony
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Singer Kim Jong-kook tests positive for COVID-19
-
Baseball star Hwang Jae-gyun, T-ara's Jiyeon confirm relationship, plan to tie knot this winter
-
(LEAD) 4 dead, 4 injured in factory explosion in Yeosu
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month