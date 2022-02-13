Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 10

All News 09:00 February 13, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Monday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Bobsleigh (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Women's monobob Heat 3 (9:30 a.m.)
Women's monobob Heat 4 (11 a.m.)
Two-man Heat 1 (8:05 p.m.)
Two-man Heat 2 (9:40 p.m.)

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. United States (9:05 a.m.)
Women's round robin vs. Japan (8:05 p.m.)
(END)

