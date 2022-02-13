(Olympics) Team Kim set to renew curling rivalry vs. Japan
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will renew its budding women's curling rivalry with Japan at Beijing 2022 on Monday.
South Korea's Team Kim, led by skip Kim Eun-jung, will play two games at the National Aquatics Centre on Monday. It will first face the United States' Team Peterson starting at 9:05 a.m. (local time), or 10:05 a.m. in Seoul. Then the nightcap starting 11 hours later will pit Team Kim against Team Fujisawa of Japan.
Kim's team edged out Fujisawa's squad 8-7 in the semifinals of PyeongChang 2018, en route to capturing the silver medal. Japan beat Britain for bronze.
In December last year, Japan almost foiled Team Kim's bid for a second straight Olympic appearance, beating the South Koreans twice in the Olympic Qualification Event. Kim's team had to win an extra playoff game over Latvia just to make it to Beijing.
There are 10 teams in the women's curling competition here. After nine games each in the round robin, the top four nations will advance to the semifinals.
Also on Monday, South Korea will send two teams to the two-man bobsleigh event: the tandem of Won Yun-jong and Kim Jin-su, and another of Suk Young-jin and Kim Hyeong-geun.
The first two of their four runs will take place at Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, northwestern Beijing.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
