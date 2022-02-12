Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea

All News 11:35 February 12, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Ultrafine dust plagued most parts of South Korea on Saturday, prompting authorities to take emergency emissions reduction measures against bad air quality, according to officials.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Research, the level of ultrafine dust in the greater Seoul area, Chungcheong and North Jeolla regions were all recorded at "very bad" on Saturday morning.

South Korea measures air pollution in a four-tier system -- "good," "average," "bad" and "very bad."

The institute predicted the air quality to remain at the "bad" level except in the southern island of Jeju due to air stagnation.

Amid the spike in fine dust levels, authorities ordered emergency emissions reduction measures in the greater Seoul area, Sejong city, South Chuncheong Province and North Jeolla Province.

Weather authorities expect the air quality to remain poor in many areas until Monday.

Fine dust blurs the cityscape of Seoul on Feb. 12, 2022, as the city's ultrafine dust level was recorded at "very bad." (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#ultrafine dust
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!