Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) S. Korea wins 2nd straight game in women's curling

All News 13:10 February 12, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea won its second consecutive game in the women's curling tournament at Beijing 2022 on Saturday, beating the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) 9-5 to improve to 2-1 for the competition.

Down 2-1 after two ends at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, South Korea scored five unanswered points over the next three ends to open up a 6-2 lead.

The ROC got a point back in the sixth end, but South Korea scored two more points in the seventh end, thanks to a double takeout by skip Kim Eun-jung.

The ROC responded with two points in the eighth end, but South Korea's final takeout in the ninth end put Team Kim up by 9-5. Kim and her teammates made sure it would hold up as the final margin of victory.

Following a 12-7 loss to Canada in the first game on Thursday, South Korea beat Britain 9-7 Friday before winning another game Saturday.

South Korea's next game is against China on Sunday, starting at 2:05 p.m. in Beijing, or 3:05 p.m. in Seoul.

There are 10 teams in the tournament, and they will each play nine round-robin games. The top four nations at the end of the round-robin phase will advance to the semifinals.

In this Reuters photo, Kim Seon-yeong (L) and Kim Cho-hi of South Korea sweep the ice during the women's curling round-robin game against the Russian Olympic Committee at the Beijing Winter Olympics at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Feb. 12, 2022. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Beijing Winter Olympics #curling
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!