Haha of 'Running Man' tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Haha, a cast member of the popular TV variety show "Running Man," was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on Saturday, his talent agency said, as the virus continued to spread fast across the country, fueled by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
The singer-TV personality took a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) examination Friday after having tested positive in a rapid antigen test, according to Quan Entertainment.
Of the show's seven cast members, three others -- Kim Jong-kook, Yang Se-chan and Jee Seok-jin -- also have been infected.
According to the show's production crew, all members of the crew have tested negative, and the infections are unlikely to disrupt the filming and broadcasting of the program as it was already canceled due to the Beijing Winter Olympics broadcast.
Haha also regularly appears on TV variety shows, such as MBC's "Hangout with Yoo" and TV Chosun's "Tomorrow's National Singer."
On Saturday, South Korea recorded a daily high of 54,941 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total to 1,294,205, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
