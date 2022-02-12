Buying of virus self-test kits to be restricted to 5 per purchase for 3 weeks
SEOUL, Feb. 12 (Yonhap) -- Buying of COVID-19 self-test kits will be restricted to five units per purchase for three weeks, as the government works to stabilize the supply in light of the recent surge in at-home treatment patients, according to officials Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, the purchase restriction of self-test kits will be enforced for three weeks starting Sunday. Customers, however, will be allowed to purchase additional kits at different stores if needed, according to officials.
Self-test kits will also only be available through in-person purchases at local pharmacies, and CU and GS25 convenience stores during the period.
The decision was made amid concerns of scalping and other potential antitrust moves related to the procurement of self-test kits, following a surge in the number of omicron variant patients, widely known to have mild or no symptoms, under self-treatment at home.
As of Saturday, the number of patients under at-home treatment surged to 199,261, up 22,247 from a day earlier.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
