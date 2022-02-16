(Olympics) medal standings
All News 00:17 February 16, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Tuesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|12
|7
|7
|26
|2
|Germany
|9
|6
|3
|18
|3
|United States
|7
|6
|4
|17
|4
|Austria
|6
|6
|4
|16
|5
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|3
|13
|6
|China
|6
|4
|2
|12
|7
|Sweden
|5
|3
|3
|11
|8
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|9
|*ROC
|4
|7
|9
|20
|10
|France
|3
|7
|2
|12
|15
|South Korea
|1
|3
|1
|5
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
