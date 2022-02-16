(Olympics) medal standings
All News 23:33 February 16, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Wednesday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|13
|7
|8
|28
|2
|Germany
|10
|6
|4
|20
|3
|United States
|8
|7
|4
|19
|4
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|5
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|6
|Netherlands
|6
|4
|4
|14
|6
|Sweden
|6
|4
|4
|14
|8
|Switzerland
|5
|0
|5
|10
|9
|*ROC
|4
|8
|12
|24
|10
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|14
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
BTS to hold first live concerts in Seoul in over 2 years next month
-
(LEAD) Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot next month
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Choi Min-jeong shakes off injuries, scandal for hard-fought short track silver
-
Kim Jong-un congratulates Iranian president on 43rd revolution anniversary
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
(4th LD) S. Korea reports more than 85,000 daily COVID-19 cases for 1st time amid rapid spread of omicron
-
Actress Lee Yoo-mi says 'Squid Game,' 'All of Us Are Dead' expanded her horizons
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 infections hit grim milestone of 90,000 as omicron fears deepen
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit grim milestone of 90,000 amid omicron woes