(Olympics) medal standings
All News 00:11 February 18, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Thursday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|14
|7
|8
|29
|2
|Germany
|10
|7
|5
|22
|3
|United States
|8
|8
|5
|21
|4
|Sweden
|7
|4
|4
|15
|5
|China
|7
|4
|2
|13
|6
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|7
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|4
|15
|8
|Switzerland
|6
|1
|5
|12
|9
|*ROC
|5
|9
|12
|26
|10
|France
|4
|7
|2
|13
|14
|South Korea
|2
|4
|1
|7
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
