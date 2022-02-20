(Olympics) medal standings
All News 00:29 February 20, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 19 (Yonhap) -- Below are the medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics as of Saturday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|15
|8
|12
|35
|2
|Germany
|11
|8
|5
|24
|3
|China
|9
|4
|2
|15
|4
|United States
|8
|9
|7
|24
|5
|Sweden
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Netherlands
|8
|5
|4
|17
|7
|Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|8
|*ROC
|6
|11
|14
|31
|9
|Austria
|6
|7
|4
|17
|10
|France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|14
|South Korea
|2
|5
|2
|9
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
