(Olympics) medal standings
All News 17:05 February 20, 2022
Beijing, Feb. 20 (Yonhap) -- Below are the final medal standings for the top 10 countries and South Korea at the Beijing Winter Olympics, which concluded Sunday.
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Norway
|16
|8
|13
|37
|2
|Germany
|12
|10
|5
|27
|3
|China
|9
|4
|2
|15
|4
|United States
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|Sweden
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Netherlands
|8
|5
|4
|17
|7
|Austria
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Switzerland
|7
|2
|5
|14
|9
|*ROC
|6
|12
|14
|32
|10
|France
|5
|7
|2
|14
|14
|South Korea
|2
|5
|2
|9
※ ROC stands for the Russian Olympic Committee. Because of the country's state-sponsored doping program, Russia's flag and anthem are banned from the Olympics, and its athletes can only compete under the ROC designation.
(END)
