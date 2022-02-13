Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 February 13, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Sunny 20

Incheon 07/00 Sunny 20

Suwon 10/-1 Sunny 20

Cheongju 12/00 Sunny 20

Daejeon 12/00 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 09/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 70

Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 12/08 Rain 30

Daegu 12/00 Sunny 20

Busan 11/06 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!