Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 February 13, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/00 Sunny 20
Incheon 07/00 Sunny 20
Suwon 10/-1 Sunny 20
Cheongju 12/00 Sunny 20
Daejeon 12/00 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 09/-3 Sunny 20
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 70
Jeonju 12/01 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 12/08 Rain 30
Daegu 12/00 Sunny 20
Busan 11/06 Rain 60
(END)
