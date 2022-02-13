New COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 56,000 amid omicron surge
All News 09:38 February 13, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a fresh high of 56,431 on Sunday, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continued to spread fast across the nation.
The fresh cases, including 56,297 local infections, raised the country's total caseload to 1,350,630, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure marks the fourth day in a row with daily infections above the 50,000 level. A total of 54,941 cases were reported Saturday.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean short tracker cries foul over biased officiating in favor of China
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
Ultrafine dust blankets most parts of S. Korea
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases reach fresh high of 54,941 amid omicron surge
-
'All of Us Are Dead' most popular Netflix TV series for two weeks straight
-
Haha of 'Running Man' tests positive for coronavirus
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict