New COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 56,000 amid omicron surge

All News 09:38 February 13, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea reached a fresh high of 56,431 on Sunday, as the highly transmissible omicron variant continued to spread fast across the nation.

The fresh cases, including 56,297 local infections, raised the country's total caseload to 1,350,630, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The latest figure marks the fourth day in a row with daily infections above the 50,000 level. A total of 54,941 cases were reported Saturday.

People wait in line to take COVID-19 tests at a makeshift testing center in front of Seoul Station in central Seoul on Feb. 12, 2022. South Korea recorded a daily high of 54,941 new COVID-19 infections the same day, raising the total to 1,294,205, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). (Yonhap)

