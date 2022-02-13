Ahn calls off press conference after wife tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 13 (Yonhap) -- Minor presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo called off a planned press conference Sunday after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
Ahn of the centrist People's Party had called the press conference earlier in the day amid speculation he could make a proposal on how to merge candidacies with Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition People Power Party to field a single opposition candidate in the March 9 election.
But the plan was canceled after his wife was notified of the virus infection.
Ahn was at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, to register his presidential election candidacy when he was notified of his wife's infection, and immediately moved to have himself tested for the virus.
Ahn plans to put himself in self-quarantine until the test result comes out.
Rep. Lee Tae-kyu of Ahn's party registered Ahn's candidacy with the election watchdog on his behalf.
