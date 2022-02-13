Full text of a joint statement by S. Korean, U.S., Japanese foreign ministers

Noting their shared concern about activities that undermine the rules-based international order, the Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed their desire for a peaceful and stable region that would allow all countries to reach their potential. They expressed strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo and increase tensions in the region. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reiterated their governments' longstanding support for international law, highlighting in particular the importance of compliance with international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. They emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The Secretary and Foreign Ministers reaffirmed support for the unity and centrality of ASEAN, which is currently chaired by Cambodia, as well as ASEAN's efforts to resolve the crisis in Myanmar. They also condemned the Myanmar regime's violence committed against the people of Myanmar and committed to intensify efforts toward the immediate cessation of all violence, the release of those who are arbitrarily detained, and a swift return to the path of inclusive democracy.