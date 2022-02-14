Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 11

February 14, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes Tuesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Bobsleigh (Yanqing National Sliding Centre)
Two-man Heat 3 (8:15 p.m.)
Two-man Heat 4 (9:50 p.m.)

- Figure skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Women's singles, short program (6 p.m.)

- Nordic combined (Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre)
Individual Gundersen large hill/10km, ski jumping competition round (4 p.m.)
Individual Gundersen large hill/10km, cross-country (7 p.m.)

