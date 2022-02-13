(Olympics) Short track relay team takes silver; curling team has winning streak snapped

The women's 3,000m relay team of Choi Min-jeong, Kim A-lang, Lee Yu-bin and Seo Whi-min grabbed silver medal behind the Netherlands at Capital Indoor Stadium. Choi and Kim, who'd combined for the relay gold four years ago, dragged South Korea from fourth to second over the final stretch. But the Dutch team proved too fast, with Suzanne Schulting earning her second gold of Beijing after beating Choi for the 1,000m title Friday.