(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Feb. 14)

Nevertheless, the court decision demonstrated that the nation still has a long way to go to shake off its notoriety for recording one of the highest industrial disaster and mortality rates among OECD member states. Last year industrial accidents claimed the lives of 828 workers, almost twice the OECD average. Last month alone, 36 workers died due to such disasters. Recent cases included three deaths in a landslide which took place at Sampyo Industry's quarry in Yangju, northwest of Seoul, Jan. 29. Four workers were killed and four others injured in an explosion at a petrochemical factory of Yeochun NCC in the southern city of Yeosu, Friday.