(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 14)

However, fielding a single candidate itself cannot be the goal. In that case, an election victory will be more distant, not to mention a plethora of adverse side effects from the unification. In the 1997 presidential election, opposition leaders Kim Dae-jung and Kim Jong-pil fielded a single candidate — Kim Dae-jung — with the goal of establishing a co-government, but they failed to do so due to their intrinsic differences. In retrospective, the fielding of a single candidate in 2002 between Roh Moo-hyun and Chung Mong-joon and in 2012 between Moon Jae-in and Ahn Cheol-soo were motivated by the need to distribute top government posts between two parties they led in case they win elections. Their merges were not backed by a sharing of philosophy.