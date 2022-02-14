Today in Korean history
Feb. 15
1894 -- Farmers and other working-class people rise up against corrupt bureaucrats in the southwestern area of the Korean Peninsula, triggering the nationwide "Donghak" movement. The Joseon Dynasty brutally suppressed the uprising with the help of the Chinese and Japanese militaries.
1962 -- South Korea and Argentina establish diplomatic ties.
1994 -- North Korea accepts inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency at its seven nuclear facilities.
1997 -- Lee Han-young, nephew of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il's estranged wife Sung Hae-rim, is shot at his apartment outside Seoul, 15 years after he defected to the capitalist South. Investigators suspected that Lee, who died 10 days later, was the target of an assassination attempt by North Korean agents.
2003 -- South Korea signs a free trade agreement (FTA) with Chile. The trade pact removed tariffs on almost all Chilean manufactured goods and some 2,300 Korean goods, which accounted for over half of Seoul's total exports to the South American country.
2021 -- Paek Ki-wan, who devoted his life to the reunification of the two Koreas and labor and social issues, dies at the age of 88.
(END)
