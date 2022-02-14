Seoul stocks open steeply lower on U.S.-Russia tensions
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply lower Monday, tracking a plunge on Wall Street last week amid heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 37.39 points, or 1.36 percent, to 2,710.32 points as of 9:15 a.m.
Most large caps traded lower amid Russia's imminent invasion of Ukraine.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix decreased 0.76 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver declined 1.07 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.91 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.95 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
