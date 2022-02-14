New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 50,000 for the fifth day in a row on Monday as health authorities brace for a further spike amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 54,619 new COVID-19 infections, including 54,513 local cases, raising the total to 1,405,246, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The latest figure marked the fifth day in a row that daily infections have exceeded 50,000. It was below a daily record high of 56,428 reported the previous day.
Health authorities have warned that the daily new cases could hit 170,000 by around the end of this month. The National Institute of Mathematical Sciences, a state-run think tank, estimated the figure could even soar as high as 360,000 by early next month.
The death toll from COVID-19 came to 7,102, up 21 from Sunday. The fatality rate was 0.51 percent, the KDCA said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
Haha of 'Running Man' tests positive for coronavirus
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
COVID-19 self-test kits for 30 million people to be available in pharmacies, convenience stores