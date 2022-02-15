(Olympics) schedule-Day 12
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.
- Alpine skiing (Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre)
Men's slalom Run 1 (10:15 a.m.)
Men's slalom Run 2 (1:45 p.m.)
- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Women's team sprint classic semifinals (5 p.m.)
Men's team sprint classic semifinals (6 p.m.)
- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Switzerland (9:05 a.m.)
Women's round robin vs. Denmark (8:05 p.m.)
- Short track speed skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Women's 1,500m quarterfinals (7:30 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m semifinals (8:15 p.m.)
Men's 5,000m relay Final B (8:32 p.m.)
Men's 5,000m relay Final A (8:44 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m Final B (9:11 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m Final A (9:18 p.m.)
