Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Olympics) schedule-Day 12

All News 09:00 February 15, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the list of events for South Korean athletes on Wednesday at the Beijing Winter Olympics. All starting times are local.

- Alpine skiing (Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre)
Men's slalom Run 1 (10:15 a.m.)
Men's slalom Run 2 (1:45 p.m.)

- Cross-country skiing (Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre)
Women's team sprint classic semifinals (5 p.m.)
Men's team sprint classic semifinals (6 p.m.)

- Curling (National Aquatics Centre)
Women's round robin vs. Switzerland (9:05 a.m.)
Women's round robin vs. Denmark (8:05 p.m.)

- Short track speed skating (Capital Indoor Stadium)
Women's 1,500m quarterfinals (7:30 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m semifinals (8:15 p.m.)
Men's 5,000m relay Final B (8:32 p.m.)
Men's 5,000m relay Final A (8:44 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m Final B (9:11 p.m.)
Women's 1,500m Final A (9:18 p.m.)

(END)

Keywords
#Beijing Winter Olympics
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!