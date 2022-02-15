(Olympics) Short track speed skating to conclude with 2 finals
By Yoo Jee-ho
BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Yonhap) -- The short track speed skating competition at Beijing 2022 will wrap up Wednesday with two finals: the men's 5,000m relay and the women's 1,500m.
South Korean star Choi Min-jeong is the defending champion in the 1,500m. She has won two silver medals so far in Beijing -- in the 1,000m and the 3,000m relay.
In the men's relay, South Korea hasn't won gold since 2006 and missed the podium altogether at each of the past two Olympics.
Hwang Dae-heon, the 1,500m champion in Beijing, is going for his second gold medal. Hwang lost his earlier bid at a second gold medal when he was disqualified in the men's 500m semifinals Sunday.
The last South Korean male short tracker to win at least two gold medals at a single Olympics was Lee Jung-su at Vancouver 2010.
China leads the medal race in short track with two gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal. The Netherlands is in second with two golds and one silver. South Korea has so far claimed one gold and two silvers.
South Korea is still the most successful nation in Olympic short track history with 25 gold and 51 medals overall. It has captured at least two short track gold medals at every Olympics since the sport became a medal event in 1992.
Also Wednesday, the round-robin play in women's curling will continue for South Korea with games against Switzerland in the morning and then against Denmark in the evening.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Speed skater Kim Min-seok wins men's 1,500m bronze for S. Korea's 1st medal in Beijing
-
Chinese Embassy rebuts public criticism over 'hanbok' at Beijing Olympics ceremony
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (News Focus) S. Korea, U.S., Japan show unity against N. Korea's provocation, outlook for dialogue remains uncertain
-
'All of Us Are Dead' drops to 2nd in world's top TV show rankings
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
-
Google, Netflix and 3 other streaming platforms fined over unfair biz activity
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike