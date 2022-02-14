Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's ICT exports hit new monthly high in Jan.

All News 11:00 February 14, 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports of information and communication technology (ICT) products hit a new monthly high in January on robust global demand for chips and displays, data showed Monday.

Outbound shipments of ICT products reached US$19.65 billion last month, up 20.7 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The January tally represents the largest-ever monthly amount and the 10th consecutive month of on-year gains since April last year.

ICT imports stood at $12.32 billion last month, up 14.4 percent from the previous year, resulting in a trade surplus of $7.33 billion in the sector.

Chips and displays bolstered the country's ICT exports in January. Semiconductor shipments surged 24.1 percent on-year to $10.89 billion, exceeding the $10 billion mark for the ninth consecutive month.

Display exports jumped 13.3 percent on-year to $2.35 billion, and overseas shipments of computer parts surged 54.3 percent to $1.53 billion.

Outbound shipments of mobile phones, however, shrank 12.9 percent to $1.04 billion.

By destination, shipments to China, South Korea's largest trading partner, and Hong Kong jumped 24.3 percent on-year to $9.2 billion.

Exports to Vietnam rose 12.4 percent to $3.32 billion, with those to the United States adding 8.6 percent to $2.06 billion and those to the European Union advancing 16.1 percent to $1.05 billion, the data showed.

In January, South Korea's overall exports jumped 15.2 percent to $55.32 billion from a year earlier on the back of brisk demand for chips and petrochemicals.

This file photo taken on Sept. 1, 2021, shows vessels carrying cargo containers docked at a port in the southern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!