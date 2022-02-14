Factory office of Yeosu petrochemical firm raided over last week's deadly explosion
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Police and labor ministry officials raided the on-site office of a petrochemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu on Monday to see if the company violated safety regulations in the wake of a deadly explosion that killed four workers and injured four others.
The explosion took place at the Yeochun NCC Co. factory in Yeosu, about 320 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday while workers were conducting a test on a heat exchanger. Four people -- one employee of the petrochemical company and three employees of a subcontractor -- died and four others were injured.
Officials from the Ministry of Employment and Labor and police began searching the factory's office at 8:50 a.m. to see if the company violated the newly enacted workplace disaster law aimed at better protecting workers from industrial accidents.
Under the new workplace disaster law that took effect on Jan. 27, owners and CEOs of companies with five or more employees can face a minimum one-year prison sentence or up to a fine of 1 billion won (US$834,000) in the event of serious workplace disasters.
"We are taking the accident very seriously as four deaths and four injuries happened in the explosion," a labor ministry official said, noting it is the second time an accidental explosion was reported at the petrochemical company since 2018.
Following the accident, the factory manager was booked on charges of violating the Occupational Safety and Health Act and the chief official on-site on charges of manslaughter by professional negligence.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Schools to decide whether to switch to remote learning according to own virus situations
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
Haha of 'Running Man' tests positive for coronavirus
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
COVID-19 self-test kits for 30 million people to be available in pharmacies, convenience stores