Apink to drop special album marking its 10th anniv.
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Apink on Monday will release a special album celebrating the 10th anniversary since its debut, the group's management agency said.
The album titled "Horn" will be the first release from the six-member group since "Look" in April 2020.
The lead single "Dilemma" is a dance number with an addictive hook. Its lyrics are about the dilemma of a woman who does not want to break up with her lover although she knows he no longer loves her and thus should let him go, according to IST Entertainment.
The song was written by Black Eyed Pilseung and Jeon Gun, who showed fantastic synergy with the K-pop act in their past songs, such as "I'm So Sick," "Eung Eung" and "Dumhdurum."
Since its debut in April 2011 with the EP "Seven Springs of Apink," Apink has released hit songs, including "Mr. Chu," "NoNoNo" and "LUV."
"We wanted to show you a more mature side of us with this album, which is what we always care about whenever we release an album though," member Park Cho-rong was quoted as saying in a press release. "We pondered over and over again to figure out what could be the fresher side of us and what kind of (new) music we can play."
"We hope our songs can resonate with as many people as possible since we are back after a long time," another member Oh Ha-young said.
The album with a total of 11 tracks is set to be out at 6 p.m.
