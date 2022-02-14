Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases over 50,000 for 5th day amid worries over further spike
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases exceeded 50,000 for the fifth day in a row on Monday as health authorities brace for a further spike amid the fast spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant across the nation.
The country reported 54,619 new COVID-19 infections, including 54,513 local cases, raising the total to 1,405,246, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Gov't considering requiring at-home COVID-19 tests for young students
SEOUL -- The education ministry is considering requiring kindergarten and elementary students to take rapid COVID-19 tests at home before going to school twice a week starting next month, officials said Monday.
"We're conducting discussions while leaving various possibilities open, including a measure to have students go to school after tests at home," a ministry official said.
-----------------
Yoon leads Lee 43.5 pct to 40.4 pct: poll
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol is leading his ruling party rival Lee Jae-myung with 43.5 percent support against Lee's 40.4 percent, a poll showed Monday.
The 3.1 percentage-point gap was within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level, according to the survey of 1,005 adults conducted Friday and Saturday by the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).
-----------------
Factory office of Yeosu petrochemical firm raided over last week's deadly explosion
SEOUL -- Police and labor ministry officials raided the on-site office of a petrochemical factory in the southern city of Yeosu on Monday to see if the company violated safety regulations in the wake of a deadly explosion that killed four workers and injured four others.
The explosion took place at the Yeochun NCC Co. factory in Yeosu, about 320 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday while workers were conducting a test on a heat exchanger. Four people -- one employee of the petrochemical company and three employees of a subcontractor -- died and four others were injured.
-----------------
Seoul closely monitoring N. Korea's nuclear, missile activities: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea is keeping close tabs on North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, the unification ministry said Monday, following a news report that the secretive nation seems to be operating related facilities at its Yongbyon complex.
"With regard to North Korea's nuclear and missile activities, including Yongbyon, (we) have been closely tracking and monitoring (them) on the basis of close South Korea-U.S. coordination," ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said at a press briefing.
-----------------
Seoul stocks sharply down late Mon. morning on U.S.-Russia tensions
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Monday morning, tracking a plunge on Wall Street last week amid heightening U.S.-Russia tensions over Moscow's potential invasion of Ukraine.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) retreated 54.58 points, or 1.99 percent, to 2,693.13 points as of 11:20 a.m.
-----------------
N. Korea to convene conference of party's primary committees this month
SEOUL -- North Korea plans to convene a conference of the ruling party's primary committee officials this month to push ahead with decisions made at a major party congress last year, according to Pyongyang's state media Monday.
The 2nd Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) will be held in Pyongyang "during the last ten days of February," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
-----------------
(END)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 56,431 cases amid omicron surge
-
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling