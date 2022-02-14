Military reports 308 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:54 February 14, 2022
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Monday reported 308 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 8,945.
The new cases included 178 from the Army, 80 from the Air Force, 17 from the Navy, 13 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and 12 from the Marine Corps.
There were also five cases from the ministry, two from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command and one from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 3,566 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
Most Saved
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 56,431 cases amid omicron surge
-
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling