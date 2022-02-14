KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKNetworks 4,450 DN 160
ORION Holdings 14,150 DN 250
NEXENTIRE 6,380 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 95,300 UP 1,300
KCC 375,500 UP 2,000
SKBP 78,800 DN 600
Youngpoong 638,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,900 DN 1,400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 36,450 DN 400
SamsungF&MIns 212,500 DN 3,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,650 DN 100
Kogas 35,850 DN 200
SK hynix 132,500 UP 500
Hanwha 28,750 DN 450
DB HiTek 67,500 DN 1,800
CJ 81,800 DN 1,900
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 86,100 DN 2,100
ShinhanGroup 40,400 DN 700
HITEJINRO 34,250 DN 350
Yuhan 56,500 DN 1,200
SLCORP 25,150 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 117,500 DN 7,000
DOOSAN 86,300 DN 4,600
DL 56,800 DN 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,450 DN 200
KIA CORP. 77,000 DN 2,000
Daesang 22,700 UP 50
LX INT 27,450 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 15,300 DN 1,000
TaihanElecWire 1,380 DN 55
Hyundai M&F INS 27,800 DN 350
KPIC 165,500 DN 7,500
DB INSURANCE 63,600 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 73,700 DN 1,200
LOTTE 28,150 DN 100
NHIS 11,900 0
GCH Corp 22,850 DN 150
DongwonInd 223,000 DN 3,000
LotteChilsung 166,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 176,500 DN 6,500
