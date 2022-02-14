KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 44,100 UP 100
LS 49,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES95600 DN2200
GC Corp 185,000 DN 3,000
GS E&C 38,450 DN 950
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,420 UP 200
POSCO 284,000 DN 6,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 526,000 DN 21,000
BoryungPharm 12,300 DN 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,000 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,950 DN 750
Shinsegae 259,000 UP 500
Nongshim 335,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 61,600 DN 1,000
Hyosung 80,300 DN 800
SK Discovery 39,800 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 42,000 DN 150
POONGSAN 32,650 UP 1,450
BukwangPharm 10,850 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 91,200 DN 3,900
Daewoong 26,700 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,035,000 DN 45,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,750 UP 100
KAL 29,900 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,585 DN 160
LG Corp. 75,500 UP 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 109,000 DN 4,000
GS Retail 26,150 DN 100
Ottogi 455,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,980 UP 10
SKC 134,000 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 6,100 DN 40
HtlShilla 78,800 0
Hanmi Science 44,800 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 162,500 DN 5,500
Hanssem 71,000 DN 1,500
KSOE 81,400 DN 1,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 32,800 0
MS IND 22,550 DN 1,250
OCI 88,300 DN 2,600
(MORE)
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
S. Korea to invest 12 bln won in developing 100-ton liquid engine
-
(Olympics) Int'l skating body rejects S. Korean protest in short track race
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases soar to all-time high of nearly 50,000 amid raging omicron
-
Actors Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to tie the knot
-
Satellite imagery shows 'somewhat unusual' activity at N.K. submarine shipyard: U.S. think tank
-
U.S. embassy celebrates Virginia's designation of 'Kimchi Day'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to ban travel to all regions of Ukraine amid looming conflict
-
(Olympics) S. Korean men out early in men's 1,000m short track with injury, penalties
-
(LEAD) (Olympics) Short tracker Hwang Dae-heon disqualified in men's 500m semifinals
-
(5th LD) Ahn officially proposes merging candidacies with main opposition candidate Yoon
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases hit record high of 56,431 amid omicron surge
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 56,431 cases amid omicron surge
-
(Olympics) S. Korea loses to China in women's curling